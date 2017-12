ఇవాంక హైదరాబాద్ రాక మా ఘనతే: చంద్రబాబు అనేశారు

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

English summary

Amaravathi: AP CM Chandrababu said that the arrival of Ivanka to Hyderabad only because Of TDP. But the critics of Chandrababu are rejecting it. N Chandrababu Naidu's efforts to invite US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump to Amaravathi did not yield results. According to reports, Ivanka turned down the CM plea to come to Andhra Pradesh.