వైసీపీకి గుణపాఠం చెప్పండి .. టీడీపీ కరపత్రాలు పంచండి , ప్రలోభాలను అడ్డుకోవాలన్న చంద్రబాబు

English summary

Chandrababu has suggested that there is a possibility of attacks and atrocities of YCP, and if such incidents occur, send photos and video evidence of attacks and atrocities to WhatsApp number 7557557744 and call the call center number 7306299999. The TDP has set up internal election committees at the time of elections in the wake of local body elections. Establishes internal zone committees and a control room at the party headquarters to examine the pattern of elections.