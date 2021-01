ఏపీలో దాడులు జరిగిన ఆలయాల పర్యటనలో చిన్నజీయర్ స్వామి .. ఆలయాల రక్షణ అందరి బాధ్యత అని ధర్మ ప్రబోధం

English summary

Starting his Dharma tour, the Chinnajeeyar Swami visited the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Vagarur, Mantralayam Mandal, Kurnool District, inquired about the details of the incident in which their remnant Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy idol was destroyed in the temple. Chinnajiyar Swamy said that the protection of temples is everyone's responsibility and called for the protection of the God of Light. The essence of all religions is the same.