ఈజ్ ఆఫ్ డూయింగ్ లో ఏపీదే మొదటి స్థానం .. మారిటైమ్‌ ఇండియా సదస్సులో సీఎం జగన్‌

Hon'ble CM @ysjagan attended the inaugural of Maritime India Summit 2021 virtually from the camp office today. The CM invited companies from India & abroad attending the summit, to invest in AP & assured them the best environment to carry out their operations. pic.twitter.com/5R7q5oj6SB

English summary

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy in the Maritime India Summit 2021 said that Andhra Pradesh was ranked number one in the country in Ease of Doing Business 2020. Andhra Pradesh is the second largest coastal state in the country and AP accounts for four per cent of the country's exports, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy said at the conference.