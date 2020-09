వైసీపీలో 50 మంది ఎమ్మెల్యేలు నేర చరితులే - సుప్రీం ఆదేశంతో జగన్, సాయిరెడ్డికి వణుకు: కళా వెంకట్రావు

English summary

amid supreme court asked all high courts to furnish specific data on corruption cases against mps and mlas, ap tdp chief Kala Venkatrao made sensational remarks on ruling ysrcp govt, speaking to media on sunday, Venkatrao was criticized that 50 mlas of ysrcp involved in serious criminal cases, amid supreme court orders, cm jagan and mp vijayasai reddy are fearing of their future, he added