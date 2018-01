సంక్రాంతిపై మళ్లీ పంచాయితీ...అసలు పండుగ ఎప్పుడు?...తేదీపై పంచాంగకర్తల మధ్య విభేదాలు

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

English summary

Controversy over the date of pongal festival in AP has become again controversial. Dhruk Siddhanta Panchayat on the 14th of January at 1.46 pm as the sun enters the makara zone, for that have to celebrate festival that day only. But another type of panchayats differ with them that sun enters the makara zone at evening At 5:43 pm, so for that festival has to celebrate on january 15, these opinions leads to confusion.