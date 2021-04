ఏపీలో కరోనా పంజా ... కరోనా కట్టడికి అక్కడ నేటి నుండి వారం రోజులపాటు లాక్ డౌన్ విధింపు

English summary

The lockdown will be in force in Bhattiprolu, Guntur district for a week from today. People allowed only for essentials from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tehsildar Shravan Kumar said the decision was taken to control the corona in view of the rising number of corona cases. Authorities say they will review the status of the cases a week later and decide whether to continue or lift the lockdown.