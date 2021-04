ఈ ఉగాదికి కరోనాతో సహజీవనమే .. సింపుల్ గా ఉగాది, ప్లవ నామ సంవత్సరంలోనూ వదలని మహమ్మారి !!

English summary

Corona which started as a bitter experience for the people of the Telugu states last year, there is a hope that the corona will be cured and the people will be prosperous and have a sweet memory. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy also wished the people a happy Ugadi and hoped that Corona would end this year . Telangana CM KCR also expressed the same opinion and the telugu states celebrating ugadi very simple due to the covid cases rise .