ఏపీ, తెలంగాణాల్లో భిన్నమైన కరోనా వైరస్ ఎన్ 440కే .. సీసీఎంబీ శాస్త్రవేత్తల వెల్లడి

English summary

According to cellular and molecular biology scientists, corona virus mutations are seen in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and South India. However, CCMB director Rakesh Mishra said it was a bit weaker than other types. He explained that research is in full swing to determine the level of spread of this type of virus in the country. Scientists say that this is not a completely new type and that minimal changes have occurred in the corona virus.Claimed to have been prevalent for some time.