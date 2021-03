ఆంధ్రా వర్సిటీలో కరోనా కలకలం.. ఇంజనీరింగ్ కాలేజీలో 102 మందికి పాజిటివ్.. ఐసోలేషన్ వార్డుగా హాస్టల్ బ్లాక్

English summary

Authorities have turned a hostel block of Andhra University (AU) Engineering College, Visakhapatnam into an isolation ward after 102 students have tested positive for novel coronavirus on Sunday.The Engineering College Covid-19 cluster came to light when over 50 students tested positive on Saturday. College authorities told The News Minute that as of Sunday 102 Covid-19 cases have been recorded on the campus, of which 96 are male students, five staff members, and one female student.