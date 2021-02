ఏపీలో కరోనా: మళ్లీ పెరిగిన కేసులు, మరణాలు -ప్రకాశంలో జీరో -రేపట్నుంచి రెండో దశ వ్యాక్సినేషన్

English summary

The cumulative coronavirus positive cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to 8,88,004 as 104 were added afresh in 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday, even as the active caseload fell below 1,200. The total recoveries increased to 8,79,651 as 147 more patients got cured. The overall COVID-19 toll rose to 7,156 with two fresh fatalities, a health department bulletin said.