ఏపీలో కరోనా: తగ్గిన వైరస్ వ్యాప్తి -కొత్తగా 1728 కేసులు, 9మరణాలు -ఉభయ గోదావరిలో మాత్రం

English summary

Over 77,000 sample tests in 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday turned out 1,728 fresh cases of COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh, taking the infection count to 8,49,705. Also, 1,777 patients got cured while nine more succumbed during the period, the latest bulletin said. After 8,22,011 recoveries and 6,837 deaths, the number of active coronavirus cases stood at 20,857, it said.