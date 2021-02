ఏపీలో కరోనా: పెరిగిన వైరస్ వ్యాప్తి -కొత్తగా 70 కేసులు, ఒకరి మృతి -కనిష్టానికి యాక్టివ్ కేసులు

English summary

Andhra Pradesh reported 70 fresh COVID-19 cases, 84 recoveries and one death in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday.With the addition of the new infections, the tally went up to 8,89,409,according to the latest bulletin. Recoveries rose to 8,81,666,while the toll mounted to 7,168, it said. The active cases now stood at 575, it added. Chittoor once again reported the highest number of 18 new cases while all other districts added less than 10 each. Visakhapatnam reported one COVID-19 fatality in a day.