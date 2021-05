English summary

As FIR filed against TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu allegedly for creating panic among public over N440K strain in andhra pradesh, Kurnool police have served notices. a team of karnool police reaches to chandrababu house in hyderabad on sunday. chandrababu booked under sections 188 and 505(1)(b)(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 54 of the Disaster Management Act. yanamala ramakrishnudu, pattabhi and other tdp leaders slams ap cm ys jagan.