మంత్రి కొడాలి నానీ శాఖను టార్గెట్ చేసిన దేవినేని ఉమా .. అప్పులు, తప్పులు , ఆపై బూతులు అంటూ ఫైర్

Former minister Devineni Uma has criticised Minister Kodali Nani's department. TDP senior leader and former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao has criticized the Andhra Pradesh state for drowning the Civil Supplies Department in debt. Devineni Uma tweeted in a post on Twitter that the debt burden of Rs 16,000 crore had fallen on the Civil Supplies Corporation during the year and a half since the YCP came to power.