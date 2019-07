దరిద్రం పడితే తప్ప పోలీస్ స్టేషన్ కు వెళ్లొద్దు .. 7 నెలలు జైల్లో ఉన్న అనుభవం నాది .. కోటంరెడ్డి

English summary

MLA Kotam Reddy Sridhar Reddy made interesting comments on the clashes and attacks in AP. He said he had been in jail for 7 months in 23 cases and had suffered the most. He knew how much he had lost. Political grudges in the village should be reduced and all should stay together, says the politician.He said that it is natural for every man to fight, but it is better to address them in the village.He told the villagers that when they went to police station , it was worsening the situations in the village kotam reddy stated .