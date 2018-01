దుర్గ గుడిలో తాంత్రిక పూజల వ్యవహారం...అన్నీ వివాదాలే...అంతా గందరగోళమే...

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Sources in the Endowments department said the government was seriously considering the precedents in the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam. Many officials, who worked here as EOs, had an “unceremonious exit”. It has been observed that the temple employees and priests put up a united face to fight against the EO. Many of the EOs landed in some controversy or the other compelling the government to pull them out. Also, local politics have been fuelling controversies in the temple.