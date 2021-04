బీజేపీకి బిగ్ రిలీఫ్ : తిరుపతి ఉపఎన్నికలో నవతరం పార్టీకి 'గాజు గ్లాసు' గుర్తు రద్దు...

English summary

Election commission cancelled the glass symbol for Navatharam party in Tirupati by election,which is scheduled on April 17th.EC took this decision After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and JanaSena leaders have objected to the allotment of the glass tumbler election symbol to Navataram party, alleging that ‘it has been deliberately done to confuse voters in the forthcoming Tirupati bypoll’.