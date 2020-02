స్థానిక సంస్థల ఎన్నికలు ... జగన్ నిర్ణయంతో వైసీపీ నేతల్లో టెన్షన్

English summary

With the coming of local bodies elections in AP, there is tension among the YCP leaders. Candidates seeking tickets in the election to see how their situation will be with the latest decision taken by the Jagan. MLAs and local spin-off leaders are in tension about what will happen if they don't get tickets. The reason for the tension is that CM Jagan has said that he will be selected by a survey of some of the most powerful leaders at the ground level.