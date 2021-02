ఏపీ సీఎం వైఎస్ జగన్ పై ఎన్నికల ఉల్లంఘన కేసు .. ఉపసంహరణకు కోర్టులో కోదాడ పోలీసుల పిటీషన్

English summary

AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy was recently summoned by the Nampally special court , Hyderabad in a case filed alleging violation of election rules during the 2014 election campaign. In it, Jagan was ordered to appear in court on February 12. However, Jagan did not appear in court yesterday. Kodada police have filed a petition against this. In it, he said that the case against Jagan would be withdrawn.