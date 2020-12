అండర్ గ్రౌండ్ డ్రైనేజ్ లో పెట్టినా బుద్ధి రాదా .. ఏలూరు వింత వ్యాధిపై బాబు వ్యాఖ్యలకు కొడాలి నానీ కౌంటర్

English summary

Hundreds of people hospitalised with a mysterious illness in Eluru and the TDP has expressed interest in refraining from politicizing the incident. Kodali Nani, outraged on Chandrababu Naidu, said that Greater Hyderabadis put Chandrababu Naidu in the underground drainage. Kodali Nani fires back that Chandrababu is acting to make the people insecure and is deliberately campaigning against the government.