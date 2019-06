ఏపీలో ప్రారంభమైన బీజేపీ గేమ్..!? మాజీ ఎంపీ కొత్తపల్లి గీతతో స్టార్ట్.. ? నెక్స్ట్ ఎవరు ?

English summary

Former MP of Araku Kotthapalli Geetha has joined BJP on Tuesday. Since the latest couple of weeks, BJP is luring leaders from both the Telugu states but they did not turn fruitful and finally they made their first step in the form of Geetha. Back in August 2018, Geetha floated her political party by name Jana Jagruthi. But not many contested from the party in the recent elections. Eventually, Geetha lost all her glory and in a bid to revive her political career, Geetha met in-charge of Telugu states Ram Madhav. After discussing with him, Geetha along with Ram Madhav met BJP National President and Home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. She also announced that she is merging her Jana Jagruthi party with BJP.The saffron party is desperately trying to influence Telugu leaders. AP BJP vice president Vishnuvardhan Reddy is constantly saying many former ministers and MLAs are in talks with them and in future most of them will join BJP. Overall, BJP is strategically making moves to become the main opposition replacing TDP.