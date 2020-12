జగన్ వాటిపై నోరెత్తితే జైలుకు వెళ్లాల్సి ఉంటుందని కేసీఆర్ హెచ్చరిక .. అందుకే ఇలా ..ఉండవల్లి సంచలనం

English summary

Former Rajahmundry MP Undavalli Arun Kumar once again made sensational remarks regarding Polavaram. CM Jagan alleged that the Telangana state on several projects on the Godavari River without permission. Undavalli made shocking comments that CM Jagan was afraid to question them . Arun Kumar made sensational allegations that Undavalli should have warned that Jagan's assets were all in the neighboring state and that Jagan would have to go to jail.