ఎగ్జిట్ పోల్స్ ఎఫెక్ట్ .. పసుపు కుంకుమ పథకంపై సెటైర్లు .. పసుపు బాబుకు రాసి బొట్టు జగన్ కు పెట్టారట

English summary

In the AP, the ruling party's expectations are manipulated. The election results in exit polls came to favour the YCP. Looking at AP election, AP has a bigger number of votes in women's vote bank, and it is an effort to attract women through the "Pasupu Kumkuma" scheme by Chandrababu. The TDP leaders felt that women blessed Chandrababu. But the Exit Poles calculations collapsed the entire story , saying that there is no effect on people of AP with the "Pasupu Kumkuma" scheme . People started to satire on Chandrababu saying that in "Pasupu Kumkuma" scheme the people kept haldi to Chandrababu and sindhur to Jangan as a winning gesture . Those who know that the Exit polls will raise the YCP victory are passing satires on TDP .