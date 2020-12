ఏలూరు వింత వ్యాధి బాధితులను పరామర్శించిన సీబీఐ మాజీ జేడీ లక్ష్మీ నారాయణ .. రాజకీయ వర్గాల్లో ఆసక్తి

English summary

Former CBI JD Lakshminarayana, who resigned from his job to excel in politics and came into the public arena, has largely disappeared after the last election. Lakshmi Narayana became silent after losing the election as an MP from Janasena. After Janasena resigned, he disappeared. But now the recent arrival of Lakshminarayana in Eluru to visit those suffering from a mysterious disease has aroused the interest of both the people and the political circles.