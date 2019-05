ఓటమిపై స్పందించిన జనసేన నేత సీబీఐ మాజీ జేడీ లక్ష్మీనారాయణ

English summary

Lakshmi Narayana responded to his defeat. Former JD Lakshminarayana, who is contested from Janasena party from Visakhapatnam in this Lok Sabha election, tweeted on Twitter on his defeat. He said that he will respect the judgment of the people and also Congratulated Narendra Modi and Jagan who succeeded. MVV Satyanarayana, who succeeded against him Lakshminarayana congratulated him. New governments should fulfill the people wishes, he said. Thanks to the voters who voted him and he said that he will go to serve his people, "said former JD Laxmi Narayan.