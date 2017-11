మాజీ ఎంపీ హర్షకుమార్ ఇంట సినీ తార జయప్రద సందడి

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Rajahmundry:The Former Member of Parliament Smt. Jaya Prada Visited Former MP GV Harsha Kumar Residency in Rajahmundry. Jaya Prada on Her Visit to Temples in East Godavari has Visited Harsha Kumar House for Coffee. In The Absence of his Father The Young Leader GV Sri Raj Accommodated / Garlanded her and Took Blessing of The Senior Political Leader. Family Member & Media with Few in Number are Informed for this visit. She Also Spoke About Nandi Award in Rajahmundry.