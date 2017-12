కాపు రిజర్వేషన్ తంటా: ఆ మంత్రులు సక్సెస్ అవుతారా? అసలు కేంద్రం ఆమోదిస్తుందా?

Andhra Pradesh

Swetha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

AP CM Chandrababu stratergically stepped up on Kapu reservation. Presently its condition on AP and Telangana High court and Supreme court then Union government would be decided. If there is any problem arises then AP Ministers of BC and Kapu community. Particularly North Andhra Ministers Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Kinjarapu Achchennaidu will take responsible to give confidence in those communities.