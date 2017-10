ఏపీకి శుభవార్త.. స్థానికతపై కీలక నిర్ణయం తీసుకున్న ప్రధాని మోడీ!

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

In a good news to people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Prime Minister Office is done with local status issue and has sent it for President's consent. State government is expecting the notification regarding local status issue in a week after Centre receives the approval from President. AP government requested Centre for two amendments in the presidential order. The two amendments are regarding education and employment for securing children of state government employees when shifted to capital city from Hyderabad. By this the shifting process will give confidence to the employees and if the notification is received before shift then it would be more beneficial.