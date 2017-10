ఆంధ్రా కొబ్బరి రైతు పంట పండిందోచ్: 15 రోజులుగా వెయ్యి కాయ రూ.12 వేలు రికార్డే

Andhra Pradesh

Swetha

Good days for Coconut farmers in East and West Godavari districts, North andhra Districts because Malayalis in Kerala concentrate on Rubber plantation and Production decrease in Tamilnadu. Since 15 days 1000 Coconuts prizes Rs.12,000 to Rs.12,500. Coastal Coconut farmers very happy now. presently festival mood also benifit them.