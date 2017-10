వర్షం ఎఫెక్ట్: నల్లవాగులో ఇద్దరు మహిళలు గల్లంతు, కుప్పకూలిన వంతెన

Andhra Pradesh

Narsimha

English summary

Two dead bodies were found in Nalla vagu on Monday as they have disappeared from Sunday in Guntur district. The victims were identified as Chinna Lakshmamma and Vara Lakshmi who are daily wage labourers. They belong to Ambapuram. It is learnt that the deceased while returning to home after finishing their work at the farm they have disappeared as Nalla vagu flowing with heavy flood water.