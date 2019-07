ఏపీలో విద్యుత్ కోతలు లేవన్న మంత్రి సుచరిత .. జనాలు భ్రమ పడుతున్నారా అని ప్రశ్నిస్తున్న టీడీపీ

English summary

Mekathoti Sucharitha met the power department officials and explained the power supply timings in Guntur . The electricity supply is 9 hours for farminng and continuous electricity supply for the household needs, said the minister Mekathoti Sucharitha. She said that there is a slight disruption in the rainy season due to falling trees and cuttiing wires .. These should not be considered as the power cuts. Sucharita said the percentage of power outage could be significantly reduced compared to the previous government. TDP leaders are countering the minister's comments. We have seen people coming to the streets in many parts of the state in protest of power cuts. Perhaps the TDP leaders are saying that they are worried that their houses will not get any electricity due to the conspiracy of the opposition.