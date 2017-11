జగన్ కేసు: మీతో విసిగిపోయాను.. ఇంకెంత కాలమిలా? లాయర్ పై సీబీఐ కోర్టు న్యాయమూర్తి ఆగ్రహం

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu



YCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy temporarily stopped his Prajasankalpa Yaatra and attended CBI Court here in Hyderabad on Friday. During the arguments in Jagan Case.. Judge fired on Jagan's advocate when he pleads to combine the discharge petitions with 4 chargesheets. While speaking with Jagan's advocate.. Judge of the CBI Special Court said " I fedup with you.. How long like this? You are wasting the valuable court time. I haven't seen this type of situation in my 30 years experience. You people are argueing with unnecessary issues".