వైసీపీలోకి వెళ్తే తన నంబర్ 152.. జనసేనలో నేనే నంబర్ 1 .. జనసేన ఎమ్మెల్యే ఆసక్తికర వ్యాఖ్యలు

English summary

Janasena's only MLA Rapaka Varaprasad, who had won from Razole Assembly constituency, has made interesting remarks. Rapaka said Pawan Kalyan has asked the party leaders to go by party's ideology and asked everyone to follow morals. Praising Pawan, Rapaka said Pawan hadn't demanded any MLA contestants to win by hook or crook, but instead asked everyone to abide by the rules, norms. He said Pawan was against to buying votes through money, liquor.Rapaka clarified that he is not joining YSRCP and maintained that he will continue in Janasena. "If I go to YSRCP, my number will be 152 there. But in Janasena, my number is 1," said Rapaka.After winning from Razole, Rapaka had met Pawan Kalyan for the first time on Friday. Pawan had conducted a special meeting with East Godavari district party leaders at Janasena head quarters in Mangalagiri. Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan had opined that the 2019 result would had been different had Janasena contested in 2014 polls itself.