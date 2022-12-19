వేగవంతమైన అలర్ట్స్ కోసం
Crime News: కోనసీమ జిల్లాలో దారుణం.. ప్రియుడి మర్మాంగం కోసిన వివాహిత..
Andhra Pradesh
ఏపీలోని అంబేడ్కర్ కోనసీమ జిల్లాలో దారుణం జరిగింది. తాటిపాకలో ఓ వివాహిత ప్రియుడిని ఇంటికి పిలిచింది. ఇంటికి వచ్చిన అతనితో సదరు మహిళ గొడవకు దిగింది. నీకు మరికొందరి మహిళలతో సంబంధం ఉందని వాగ్వాదానికి దిగింది. ఆ తర్వాత అతని మర్మాంగం కోసింది. నొప్పితో విలవిలలాడుతున్న బాధితుడిని గమించిన స్థానికులు వెంటనే ఆస్పత్రికి తరలించారు.
The atrocity took place in Ambedkar's Konaseema district of AP. In Tatipaka, a married man called her boyfriend home. His body was cut while he was writing.
Story first published: Monday, December 19, 2022, 16:45 [IST]