సొంత ఊర్లలోనే అన్నదమ్ములు చిత్తుగా ఓడిపోయారంటే - మంత్రి రోజా..!!
    Crime News: కోనసీమ జిల్లాలో దారుణం.. ప్రియుడి మర్మాంగం కోసిన వివాహిత..

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia TeluguNews

    ఏపీలోని అంబేడ్కర్ కోనసీమ జిల్లాలో దారుణం జరిగింది. తాటిపాకలో ఓ వివాహిత ప్రియుడిని ఇంటికి పిలిచింది. ఇంటికి వచ్చిన అతనితో సదరు మహిళ గొడవకు దిగింది. నీకు మరికొందరి మహిళలతో సంబంధం ఉందని వాగ్వాదానికి దిగింది. ఆ తర్వాత అతని మర్మాంగం కోసింది. నొప్పితో విలవిలలాడుతున్న బాధితుడిని గమించిన స్థానికులు వెంటనే ఆస్పత్రికి తరలించారు.

    In Konaseema district, a married womans cut the boyfriend Mysterious

    English summary
    The atrocity took place in Ambedkar's Konaseema district of AP. In Tatipaka, a married man called her boyfriend home. His body was cut while he was writing.
    Story first published: Monday, December 19, 2022, 16:45 [IST]
