Crime News: కోనసీమ జిల్లాలో దారుణం.. ప్రియుడి మర్మాంగం కోసిన వివాహిత..

Andhra Pradesh

oi-Chekkilla Srinivas

ఏపీలోని అంబేడ్కర్ కోనసీమ జిల్లాలో దారుణం జరిగింది. తాటిపాకలో ఓ వివాహిత ప్రియుడిని ఇంటికి పిలిచింది. ఇంటికి వచ్చిన అతనితో సదరు మహిళ గొడవకు దిగింది. నీకు మరికొందరి మహిళలతో సంబంధం ఉందని వాగ్వాదానికి దిగింది. ఆ తర్వాత అతని మర్మాంగం కోసింది. నొప్పితో విలవిలలాడుతున్న బాధితుడిని గమించిన స్థానికులు వెంటనే ఆస్పత్రికి తరలించారు.

English summary

The atrocity took place in Ambedkar's Konaseema district of AP. In Tatipaka, a married man called her boyfriend home. His body was cut while he was writing.