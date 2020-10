చంద్రబాబు ఆయువుపట్టుపై దాడి - జస్టిస్ ఎన్వీ రమణపై జగన్ సంచలనం -ప్రధాని మోదీని కలిసిన రోజే

English summary

In an unprecedented move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has written to Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, alleging that Justice N V Ramana — next in line to be the CJI — “has been influencing the sittings of the (Andhra Pradesh) High Court including the roster of a few Honourable Judges”. Chief Minister’s eight-page letter refers to Justice Ramana’s alleged “proximity” to TDP leader and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and an Anti-Corruption Bureau investigation into “questionable transactions of land” involving two daughters of Justice Ramana and others in Amaravati, before it was declared the site for the new capital of the state.