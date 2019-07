శ్వేతపత్రాల పేరుతో అప్పట్లో బోగస్ పత్రాలు .. ఇప్పుడు తాళపత్రాలు తెచ్చినా లాభం లేదట బాబు

English summary

Chandrababu said that under his rule, the welfare of all the people was good, and that the white-papers should be released to the people and he planned to reach the white papers to villages . Vijay Sai Reddy criticized white papers for calling it bogus documents. People who do not believe the bogus documents have asserted that they have defeated Chandrababu. He said that even now people do not believe that Chandrababu.Though Chandrababu has now released the tala pathra , it is clear that people do not believe in Chandrababu .