త్వరలో విజయవాడ నుంచి ఇండిగో సర్వీసులు

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Good news for AP passengers ... IndigoFlight services from Vijayawada will start very soon. A budget airlines in India Is ready to deliver it services from vijayawada. Indigo is to operate flights from Vijayawada to various major cities in the country. Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai services will start from March 2,2018. Good news for AP passengers ... IndigoFlight services from Vijayawada will start very soon. A budget airlines in India Is ready to deliver it services from vijayawada. Indigo is to operate flights from Vijayawada to various major cities in the country. Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai services will start from March 2,2018.