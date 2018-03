జనసేన ఆవిర్భావ దినోత్సవం కోసం ప్రత్యేక పాట విడుదల:ఇంకెన్ని గాయాలు

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

English summary

Janasena has been conducting public meeting in Guntur district on eve of its formation day. The Janasena has released a Special Theme Song "Inkenni Gaayalu"...for this meeting. Famous musician Anup Rubens composed music for this song. Inkenni Gaayalu song may inspire Janasena activists and youth and would give them enough strength to fight on. In the meanwhile, all arrangements are being made on war foot in the city of Guntur for Janasena's Formation Day on March 14. Inkenni Gaayalu song will be played at the venue on repeat .