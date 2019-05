ఎగ్జిట్ పోల్స్ పై జనసేన నేత మాజీ జేడీ లక్ష్మీ నారాయణ ఏమన్నారంటే

English summary

ex-CBI JD Lakshmi Narayana responded on exit polls . In his first reaction, Lakshmi Narayana said, "Me and my party is least bothered about the Exit Polls. People lost patience these days and want to know everything within short span. These Exit Polls are meant to create tense atmosphere. We are not worried and doing our daily routine as usual. Whatever is bound to happen, we will get to know in another three days."Adding, the Exit Polls is not showing any impact on him or Jana Sena Party. "Winning and losing is an incidental thing. Whatever happens, we will be on the side of people and fight for their issues. Jana Sena will be first to raise the public issues," stated Lakshmi Narayana.