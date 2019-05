జాతీయ సర్వేల్లో ఊసే లేని జనసేన ..పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ పార్టీ ఆశలు గల్లంతేనా ?

English summary

Exit polls surveys in the AP shows the results of the election , and the results of Janasena may have been seen as zero. As soon as the end of the seventh polls, many national survey organizations sprinkled water on the grievous hopes of the Janasena . Janasena thought that they would become the kingmaker in the AP's politics but the regional and national media organizations have been convinced that there is no such scene in the genre of dreams for becoming a King Maker. From the end of the election, the Janasena Party leaders are thinking to play a key role in the formation of the government in the AP. However, survey data showed that there was no such effect of Janasena on AP's politics .