జనసేనాని నిర్ణయం జనసైనికులకు నచ్చటం లేదట ! పార్టీలో అంతర్గత చర్చ

English summary

Pawan Kalyan is also a member of the Politburo and Political Affairs Committee. Janasena Party leaders were a little disappointed to see that the name of the skilled leader of former CBI former JD VV Laxminarayan was nowhere in the list. There is an internal debate within the party that he too would be a good fit for the Politburo Committee. In every case, Nadendla Manohar is playing akey role in janasena party is not digested by the janasena cadre and leaders . With the decision of pawan kalyan Jana Sena cadre suspects whether the former J.D Laxmi Narayana will continue in Jana Sena r not ..