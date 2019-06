మోహన్ బాబు, జయసుధ , జీవిత ,ఆలీలలో ఆ పదవి ఎవరికో ? జగన్ నిర్ణయం ఏంటో ?

English summary

Many celebrities including the likes of Mohan Babu, Ali, Jayasudha, Jeevitha and Rajasekhar, Prithvi and others have canvassed for YS Jagan in the elections. Then the likes of Kona Venkat, Chinni Krishna and Posani Krishnamurali gave their superior support through media meets. Guess what, only one of them will get rewarded now.Apparently, Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan is looking forward to appointing a popular celebrity as the chairman of Andhra Pradesh Film Development Corporation (APFDC). We hear that he will be picking one of the celebrities who has helped him in the recent election. But the odds are favouring only a couple of them in that case. They say that either Jayasudha or Mohan Babu will be getting the APFDC chairman post which was held by Ambika Krishna in the Telugudesam Party regime. As Jagan feels that Mohan Babu is little aggressive, the post will be given to Jayasudha most likely.