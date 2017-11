Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu



Anantapur MP JC Diwakar Reddy passed sensational comments on Central Government in regard of Polavaram Project here in Amaravathi on Thursday. He said, from the beginning central government showing partiality towards AP state. CM chandrababu naidu tried to handover the polavaram project to Central Government and in this regard CM Babu many times met Prime Minister Modi and some other ministers also, he concluded.