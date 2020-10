మైన్స్ కూడా లేకుండా చేస్తారా ... రెట్టింపు సత్కారం చేసి రుణం తీర్చుకుంటా : జేసీ దివాకర్ రెడ్డి ఫైర్

English summary

TDP leader, JC Diwakar Reddy made sensational remarks against the YCP government. Jc Diwakar Reddy, who came to the forefront of the media after a long time, made indirect remarks on AP CM Jagan saying that he will see how long the dictatorship will last. Broke down with harsh terminology against the government. At the Tadipatri underground mines office, he outraged on the officers' inspections in his mines .