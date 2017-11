మరో యువకుడితో సన్నిహితంగా ఉందని: ప్రియురాలిపై బ్లేడుతో దాడి

Andhra Pradesh

Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A 24 year old jilted lover allegedly inflicted injury on the neck of a 22-year old girl with a blade at the VUDA park here on Monday. He later inflicted wounds on himself. Seeing the duo bleeding, the park staff shifted them to a hospital, where they are declared out of danger. The boy has been identified as K Naga Lakshmana Rao (24), resident of Krishna district and the girl, hailing from Srikakulam district and pursuing B.Sc second year in a private college in Visakhapatnam.