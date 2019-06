ఏపీ సీఎం జగన్ కు 7 లేఖలు రాసిన బీజేపీ నేత కన్నా లక్ష్మీనారాయణ .. ఏం రాశారంటే

English summary

AP BJP president Kanna Lakshminarayana has written seven letters to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Through the letters, Kanna has demanded the inquiry over the irregularities in the construction of the capital city, purchase of assigned lands and said to do justice to the farmers. He also requested to give a thought on the free sand policy which was brought in by the earlier government. Kanna suggested CM Jagan, to bring new policy which can prevent the illegal sand transportation in the state. Regarding the Polavaram project, he demanded to do justice to the people who have not yet received compensation. Kanna urged CM Jagan to re-establish the Hindu temples which were removed during Krishna Pushkaralu in Vijayawada. He also said to solve the dotted lands issue on priority. He demanded CBI inquiry in Agri Gold case. In the letter, Kanna Lakshminarayana has requested to bring change in the policies regarding the conservation of the temple lands, which were made by the previous government.