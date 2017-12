కాపు రిజర్వేషన్: విద్యా, ఉపాధి రంగాల్లో మాత్రమే, మంజునాథన్ కమిషన్ నివేదిక ఏం చెప్పిందంటే..

Andhra Pradesh

AP Cabinet taken an important decesion on Kapu Reservation here in Amaravathi on Friday under the presidentship of AP CM Chandrababu Naidu. Behind the cabinet decesion, Justice Manjunathan Commission Report played a key role. After serious discussion on this point Cabinet taken a decesion that 5 percent reservation in education and employment should be provided for Kapu as well as Balija, Telaga, some more casts.