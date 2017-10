కేబీసీలో పీవీ సింధును టెన్షన్ పెట్టిన ‘వైసీపీ’ ప్రశ్న

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

Badminton Star PV Sindhu has been invited for Superstar Amitabh Bachchan's popular show Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 here in Mumbai on Friday. She was given a grand welcome by Big B. She was accompanied by her parents and sister. PV Sindhu was surprised to get a special message from coach Pullela Gopichand. In no time, the game started, she played with her sister and said that winning amount would be donated to a hospital for the poor. At 13th question which regards YCP.. PV Sindhu got tension. This situation was went viral on Social Media also.