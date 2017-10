Andhra Pradesh

Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhara Rao attended the wedding ceremony of Paritala Sriram a little while ago in Venkatapuram. KCR is accompanied by Tummala Nageshwara Rao and Errabelli Dayakara Rao, all who are colleagues of Paritala Ravi when in TDP.